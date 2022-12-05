MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,505 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of MarketAxess worth $38,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.69. 5,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,193. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.22 and a 200-day moving average of $257.64.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.