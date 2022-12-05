Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCS. Benchmark dropped their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Marcus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a PE ratio of 408.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

