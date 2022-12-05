MARBLEX (MBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.53 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00008281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $51.66 million and $5.53 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.31601199 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,220,806.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

