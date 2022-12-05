Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 570 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Moderna were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moderna by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity

Moderna stock traded down $5.16 on Monday, hitting $177.19. 54,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,468,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,377 shares of company stock worth $82,857,863 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

