Maj Invest Holding A S Invests $143.74 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,321,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,738,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 583,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,817,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 334.2% during the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

BABA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.36. 610,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,261,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.