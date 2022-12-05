Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019,375 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 4.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Aflac were worth $186,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. 20,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

