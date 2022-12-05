LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. 11,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

