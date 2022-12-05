Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.26

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 2891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $581.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.