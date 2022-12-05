Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.51

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.51 and last traded at 9.51, with a volume of 598720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 10.15.
LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.71.
The business’s 50 day moving average is 12.63 and its 200 day moving average is 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
