Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 10,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $7.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.64. 49,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.