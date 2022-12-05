Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOKM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.97. 4,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 513,387 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

