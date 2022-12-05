LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target Cut to €87.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €92.00 ($94.85) to €87.00 ($89.69) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($76.29) to €62.00 ($63.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $64.39 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

