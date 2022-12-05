Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Sells $69,225.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lear by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lear by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

