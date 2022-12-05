LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in LCNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

