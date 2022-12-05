Laqira Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $292,390.23 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.81 million and approximately $292,390.23 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.75 or 0.06049019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.19 or 0.30271066 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today's novel technologies and services in various fields."

