Lake Street Capital Lowers OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.
OncoCyte Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
