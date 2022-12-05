Lake Street Capital Lowers OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) to Hold

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

OncoCyte Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

