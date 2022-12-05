Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953,000 shares during the period. Kyndryl comprises approximately 4.1% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 2.37% of Kyndryl worth $52,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kyndryl by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kyndryl by 690.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kyndryl by 673.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $5,869,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.53. 9,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.