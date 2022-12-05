Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE KR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 125,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,167. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kroger by 144.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.