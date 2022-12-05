KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 5,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $351.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

