Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,918,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 428,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after acquiring an additional 373,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. 3,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

