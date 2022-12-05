KlayUniverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,953.61 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $1,953.61 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08034191 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,320.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

