Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($17.53) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 41.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Up 4.7 %

KGX traded up €1.31 ($1.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €29.24 ($30.14). The stock had a trading volume of 626,450 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.52 and a 200 day moving average of €34.60. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($84.35).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.