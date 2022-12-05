Kinloch Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $115.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,284. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

