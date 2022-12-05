Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 16.1% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 108,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 42.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.