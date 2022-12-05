Kinloch Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.97. 60,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,915. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

