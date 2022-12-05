Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 418 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $125.51. 16,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

