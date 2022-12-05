Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Insider Fiona E. Wollocombe Purchases 27,649 Shares

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) insider Fiona E. Wollocombe acquired 27,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £6,082.78 ($7,276.92).

Kings Arms Yard VCT Price Performance

KAY remained flat at GBX 20.30 ($0.24) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,756. Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.72 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of £96.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2,030.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.85.

Get Kings Arms Yard VCT alerts:

Kings Arms Yard VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kings Arms Yard VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

