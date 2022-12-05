Kensico Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,401 shares during the quarter. Archaea Energy makes up about 2.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 3.33% of Archaea Energy worth $61,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 1,341,998 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 826,571 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,798,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $25.90 on Monday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

