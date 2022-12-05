Kensico Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,000. Mercury Systems comprises about 0.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 527,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

MRCY opened at $53.58 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 893.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.