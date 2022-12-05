Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $280,633.84

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $76.32 million and approximately $280,633.84 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.01 or 0.05999188 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00499720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.30120483 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.