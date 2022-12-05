Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.54.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CM opened at C$59.39 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$55.35 and a 52-week high of C$83.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.69. The stock has a market cap of C$53.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
