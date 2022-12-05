KBR (NYSE:KBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KBR by 3,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

