KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

KBR Trading Up 3.0 %

KBR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. 1,071,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,854. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.