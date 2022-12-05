Kathy V. Turner Sells 3,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.30. The stock had a trading volume of 345,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

