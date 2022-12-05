Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,454 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Upstart accounts for 1.0% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Upstart by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Upstart by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $199.80.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $57,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $969,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock worth $231,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

