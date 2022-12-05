JS Capital Management LLC Has $30.35 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 5.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

EXPE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.78. 11,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

