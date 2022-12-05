JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,297 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

