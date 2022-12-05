JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

Salesforce stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

