JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 1,913 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,913 ($22.89) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($50.72) to GBX 3,620 ($43.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($46.66) to GBX 3,300 ($39.48) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 1.3 %

LON JET opened at GBX 1,951.20 ($23.34) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,576.50 ($54.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,574.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,525.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.11.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.