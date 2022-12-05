JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($53.09) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($81.44) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Scout24 Stock Down 0.8 %

G24 stock opened at €52.16 ($53.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a fifty-two week high of €63.20 ($65.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.14 and a 200-day moving average of €54.69.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

