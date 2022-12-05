JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.70) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.39 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €34.60 ($35.67). 1,437,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.41 and a 200 day moving average of €28.55. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($103.81).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

