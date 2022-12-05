JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €15.10

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.10 ($12.47) to €15.10 ($15.57) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.68) to €18.00 ($18.56) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.75 ($16.24) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of JCDXF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. JCDecaux has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.80.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

