JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €15.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.10 ($15.57) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.03) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of DEC opened at €17.75 ($18.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.24. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($27.86) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($38.04).

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

