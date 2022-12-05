Joystick Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,051.71 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003229 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $111.37 million and approximately $181,051.71 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,243.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00041108 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00243511 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.53791569 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $169,073.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

