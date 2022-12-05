John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

HTD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 33,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,996. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

