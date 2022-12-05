John D. Halpern Acquires 335,920 Shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) major shareholder John D. Halpern bought 335,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,101,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ERNA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 9,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,133. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

