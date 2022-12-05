Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €56.70 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.70 ($58.45) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock traded up €0.16 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting €51.90 ($53.51). The company had a trading volume of 314,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.73 ($39.93) and a one year high of €68.08 ($70.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.88.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.