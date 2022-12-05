JAT Capital Mgmt LP Reduces Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP reduced its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,801 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up 2.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.20% of International Game Technology worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

IGT traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $25.11. 10,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,338. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

