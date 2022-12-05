JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

