JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $3.39 Million Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the period. CF Acquisition Corp. VI comprises about 1.0% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 427.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $712,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CFVI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.52.

In other news, insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc acquired 1,159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

